HOFFMAN — About 20 individuals from the Hoffman and Marston communities attended the Tuesday meeting of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners to address an ongoing concern of eight years — the presence of a military training center operated by Oak Grove Technologies in Hoffman.

“We deserve to enjoy our homes…without our community sounding like a war zone,” said local resident Rod Brower to the commissioners.

Over 200 individuals have signed a petition stating that Oak Grove violates the existing county noise ordinance and that the 50m rifles and explosives at the training site create a danger to public safety and jeopardize property values. In addition to asking for more transparency, among the list of demands include asking Oak Grove to cease operation on Sunday and reduce night-time usage of the facility.

“How would you like to trade places with us?” Brower asked. “Most days, our peaceful community is a battle zone.”

In a demand letter by attorney Randy Herman, who is writing on behalf of 100 property owners in the area of Rushing Road, to Richmond County Planning Director Tracy Parris, he requests a new hearing regarding a conditional use permit that was granted by the Board of Adjustments in 2011 and amended in 2014.

At the board meeting, Alfreda Stroman, another resident, identified a few of the concerns stemming from the conditional use permits.

Between the two conditional use permits, the letter alleges that the PIN number is misidentified. It also states that the listed acreage of 34.85 acres does not correspond to its tax appraisal card of 122.20 acres. It finally states that the attorney was unable to find any record of the property having been reviewd by the Regional Land Use Advisory Commission, although both permits state that the property has received favorable recommendations from the RLUAC.

“We have been dealing with this for eight years,” Stroman said.

From the Oak Grove website, it states that the Oak Grove Training center is 300 acres. A representative from Oak Grove could not be reached prior to press time on Friday.

A public hearing was held on April 8, 2014 to “expand and continue” the existing Oak Grove training center.

David LaFountain, a retired Master Sergeant, stated at that time that the site would be used approximately 8 days a month and would never exceed 15 days a month. He also stated that the site would not be in use on Sundays.

At that same hearing, Robert Dockery, identified as Reverend of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, asked the Board of Adjusters to consider the people and children in the Hoffman area.

In 2014, the Board of Adjustments determined that Oak Grove would not endanger the public or jeopardize property values following that hearing.

“We hear you and will continue to review it,” said Chairman Jeff Smart to Brower and Stroman following their 10-minute speech during the public comment session at Tuesday’s meeting. “We’re not going to ignore you.”

Board member Don Bryant, a current Hoffman resident, floated the idea of a tax break that could help residents who are disturbed by the training center.

Prior to the concerned citizens visit to the board, a meeting was held between Hoffman residents with Commissioners Tavares Bostic and Andy Grooms that addressed some of the concerns from the demand letter.

“We are not going to turn our backs on the people of Hoffman and Marston,” Bostic said.

Hoffman residents attended a Commissioner meeting in March of 2019 with the same concerns. Periodic explosions from the training site were the main point of contention at that meeting.

Over two years after that meeting, Brower said their concerns have not been adequately addressed.

“We are citizens and we matter,” he concluded.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]