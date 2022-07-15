June 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:36 p.m., police responded to a residence on Palisade Circle following a report of a suspect opening a window and breaking into a residence. The case is inactive.

June 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:40 p.m., police responded to the Speedway Gas Station following a report of a suspect illegally using a Cash App card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:14 p.m., police responded to a residence on Sunset Belt Road following a report of a stolen 55” Samsung flat screen tv, valued at $849. The case is active.

June 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:12 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s following a report of juveniles igniting fireworks inside the store and creating an incendiary fire. Five hours later, a similar report was made at Dunham’s Sports resulting in another fire. Both cases are closed by means other than arrest.

June 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:00 a.m., police responded to the Quik Chek on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect obtaining $600 in gas under false pretenses. The case is active.

July 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:34 a.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect chasing employees with an ax and threatening to end their lives. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Timothy Paul O’Quinn II.

July 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:54 p.m., police responded to Aaron’s on East Broad Avenue following a report of an employee removing $80 from a register. The case is active.

July 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:06 p.m., police responded to Gulf Gast Station on West Broad Avenue following a report of a stolen Delton AR-15 rifle, valued at $673, from a vehicle, along with a 30 round magazine. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:58 p.m., police responded to Speedway Gas Station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect robbing a victim and striking them with a pistol. The case is active.

July 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:42 a.m., police responded to a residence on South Brookwood Avenue following a report of a suspect shooting a weapon into a occupied home and breaking a window, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:06 a.m., police responded to Lowe’s following a report of stolen lumber and a ladder, valued at $249. The Rockingham Police Department charged Russell Lear Hatchell and Bryan Anthony Hinson.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:28 p.m., police responded to JFK Drive following a report of a fraudulent transaction of $8,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:11 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of W&W Auto Sales following a report of a stolen catalytic converter, valued at $300. The case is closed by exception.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:57 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s packages, valued at $180. The case is active.

July 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:39 p.m., police responded to a residence on Biltmore Drive following a report of a suspect busting out a back window, valued at $800, of a victim’s vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:48 p.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a suspect removing a 1884 GMC truck, valued at $3,000, from a backyard. The case is active.

July 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:58 a.m., police responded to Farmer’s Furniture on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect cutting a gas line, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:31 p.m., police responded to Tractor Supply on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect stealing a 1,200 lb winch, valued at $429. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:15 p.m., police responded to a residence on JFK Drive following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s back door, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

July 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:00 p.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect being attacked by several individuals and being shot by an assailant. The case is active.

July 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:37 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cabel Drive following a report of a suspect starting a fire inside a residence and damaging a kitchen cabinet, valued at $500. The case is active.

July 12

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 10:28 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Longwood Street following a report of a suspect prying a front door open and stealing $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:28 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake View Terrace following a report of a suspect breaking in and stealing a Makita skillz saw, valued at $100, two Makita batteries and a battery charger, valued at $300, a Black and Decker power drill, valued at $60, a Makita reciprocating saw, valued at $200, two paint pans and a box cutter. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:37 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Osborne Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Stihl weedeater, valued at $312, and a Craftsman drawer tool box, valued at $150, from a detached carport. The case is active.

MARSTON — At 5:52 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mercer Street following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:49 p.m., deputies responded to the Quick Stop on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a 12 pack of Busch Light beer, valued at $10.69. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 10:42 a.m., deputies responded to Jason Lane following a report of a suspect dumping garbage along a side road. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

NORMAN — At 4:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Line Road following a report of harassment over the phone. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:28 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hamer Road following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing $520 and 85 Oxycodone pills. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:04 p.m., police responded to an apartment at Pinecrest Village Apartments following a report of a potential arson, causing $20,000 in damage. The case is active.

July 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:03 p.m. deputies responded to a construction site on Galestown Road following a report of an unknown suspect stealing 4 Uniden CB radios, valued at $1,000 and a Caterpillar industrial batteries, valued at $6,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:44 p.m., deputies responded to a store on Loch Haven Road following a report of unauthorized credit transactions, totaling $100. The case is active.

JACKSON SPRINGS — At 5:46 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Lane following a report of a suspect kicking in a door and inciting violence. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:49 p.m., police responded to Mailbox & More on US 74 HWY following a report of forged checks totaling $1,150. The case is active.

July 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:21 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Fairley Drive following an unknown person stealing a Honda four-wheeler, valued at $11,000, from a truck. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 7:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of a stolen 9MM semi-automatic Glock containing 11 rounds, valued at $750, from a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:56 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Country Canyon Drive following a report of a known suspect entering a home and stealing video game consoles and games, totaling $550, and various power tools, totaling $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:05 p.m., deputies responded to a construction site on US 1 HWY following a report of a stolen box fan, valued at $600, a HP fill system power unit, valued at $422, a feeder power system, valued at $349, and 80 Munters cool pads, valued at $1,520, along with various other items. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hannah Pickett Avenue following a report of a stolen blue Honda Accord, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Broadleaf Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and damaging a side door, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:41 a.m., deputies responded to Airport Road following a report of a suspect damaging an individual’s Samsung phone, valued at $294. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.