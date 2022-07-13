ROCKINGHAM — On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed the $27.9 billion state budget into law, with Richmond County set to receive around $8 million directly.

“We’re extremely fortunate to receive these allocations,” said County Manager Bryan Land, thanking Rep. Ben Moss, Sen. Tom McInnis, and Sen. Dave Craven for their hard work.

$4 million will go to Richmond County’s Energy Way Industrial Park. Now, $7.25 million has been raised for the $9 million project.

The town of Ellerbe will receive $1.8 million for the repayment of a United States Department of Agriculture loan for a water and sewer infrastructure plant.

Hendrick Automotive Group, which partnered with Richmond Community College to build an educational center for automotive technicians, received $1.75 million in funding for a 15,000-square-foot facility on the Hamlet campus from the budget.

As of last month, $3.4 million was needed to support the development of the program. The Hendrick Family Foundation is making a $500,000 donation to the development of the educational center, with The Richmond Community College Foundation matching that donation, and the Foundation for the Carolinas donating $250,000.

Place of Grace Campus in East Rockingham will also receive $100,000 in the budget. Various fire departments throughout the municipalities in Richmond County also received an allocation.

“That’s a heckuva of a monthly report,” said Chairman Jeff Smart to Land, later adding that these allocations “put us on the map for the next 50 years.”

The budget includes the changes in the law requested by the NC Department of Health and Human Services to ensure flexibility that is currently made possible by the Governor’s Covid-19 State of Emergency. The State of Emergency will be lifted on August 15, 2022.

“Today, I signed the state budget (HB 103) that includes critical investments in education, economic development, transportation and the state workforce,” wrote Gov. Roy Cooper. “This budget does not include Medicaid Expansion, but the leadership in both the House and Senate now support it and both chambers have passed it. Negotiations are occurring now and we are closer than ever to agreement on Medicaid Expansion, therefore a veto of this budget would be counterproductive.”

Land estimated that Richmond County has received around $40 million in grants in the past 18-19 months.

“That speaks volumes for a rural community,” Land said.

To read the full 193-page budget, visit https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2021/Bills/House/PDF/H103v4.pdf.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.