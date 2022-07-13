HAMLET — Richmond Community College has partnered with an international security service and multi-tactical training company to provide emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic training.

RichmondCC and Raven Advisory LLC will provide EMT and paramedic certification training to Department of Defense, federal and civilian students under the College’s N.C. state accreditation. Courses will be taught at Gryphon Group’s Fort Bragg Combat Training Center in Maxton.

Raven Advisory is a family of companies that includes Gryphon Group Security Solutions LLC, Raven Medical Inc. and Raven Worldwide LLC. Retired military officer Sheffield Ford and a retired CIA friend started Raven as a consulting company that introduced the first U.S. oil and gas company into Afghanistan and began providing security resources in 2015.

Over the last seven years, Ford has led and built Raven from a two-person consulting firm to an all-encompassing company with an international presence. It provides security and risk management services to protect private individuals, government entities and corporations. It provides extensive scenario-based learning and training services to the military, federal agencies, civilians, law enforcement and emergency responders.

“Richmond Community College provides the community with resources for advancing education and schooling, and it is an honor to join their academia. This partnership allows us to continue to give back to the community by meeting the need for highly trained and competent EMTs, as well as opens the door for future collaboration with other training and educational opportunities,” said Ford, Raven Advisory CEO and president.

RichmondCC’s leaders are like-minded in the importance of immersing students in realistic, hands-on situations. Its Emergency Medical Science program has an ambulance simulator that prepares students for their key role of providing life-saving emergent care in transport. The College has also converted space in the former hospital adjacent to its Hamlet Campus into a

Simulation Learning Center. It’s equipped with low and high-fidelity programmable Gaumard mannequins that provide simulated healthcare experiences that meet the clinical training needs of healthcare students and practicing professionals.

“This partnership with Raven Advisory is a demonstration of our mutual commitment to create, expand and improve the quality of emergency medical science education in our state and beyond,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, RichmondCC president. “We share an understanding of the need to be innovative with the services and training we offer to better equip and better educate people for the realities of this world.”