RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced two judicial appointments to District Courts last Friday.

“These appointees are leaders in their district and bring years of knowledge to the courts,” Governor Cooper said. “I am confident in their leadership as they serve the people of this state.”

Cynthia Baddour Kenney will serve as a District Court Judge in District 10A, which serves part of Wake County. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Daniel Nagle. Cindy is a solo practitioner having also served as a prosecutor in both Wake and Durham counties. She served as a legal consultant for the North Carolina Department of Commerce-Division of Employment Security and was a Senior Assistant County Attorney for Durham County. Cindy earned her Bachelor of Science and Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Cecilia Oseguera will serve as a District Court Judge in District 26, which serves part of Mecklenburg County. She will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Judge Reggie McKnight. Cecilia has worked as an Assistant Federal Public Defender for the Federal Public Defender in the Western District of North Carolina, an Attorney for the Law Offices of Joseph P. Smith and an Attorney for the Law Offices of Taylor, Herriford, and McKinney. She earned her Juris Doctor from Whittier College School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from University of California, Los Angeles.