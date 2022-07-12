July 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:07 a.m., deputies responded to a store on Loch Haven Road following a report o fa stolen vehicle and illegal firearm. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Todd Greene.

July 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:20 p.m., deputies responded to Military Lane following a report of a scratched vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Snead Avenue following a report of a dog killing 19 chickens, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:08 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Back Street following a report of a suspect damaging a bedroom door, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.