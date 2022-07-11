- East Rock Ford Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival service beginning at 7:30 p.m. from Wednesday, August 8-10. Rev. David Gaddy from Macedonia Baptist Church will be the revivalist for the week. All are welcome.
- East Rock Ford Missionary Baptist Church will hold it’s annual church anniversary at 11:oo a.m. on July 17 with guest preacher Rev. Deidre McBride. Takeout dinners will be available after the service.
- Divinity Unity House of Restoration Ministries will be holding revival ceremonies from July 17-20. On July 17, there will be an 11:00 a.m. service with Pastor Renwick Fisher and a 2:00 p.m. service with Pastor Louis Blackney. For the following three days, all services will start at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Eddie Maye (July 18), Pastor Sharon Lockhart (July 19) and Pastor Terry Little (July 20). The revival will be held at 6090 NC 109 S. Wadesboro.
- Henry Grove Church will celebrate their annual revival at 11:00 a.m. on July 18 with Pastor R.L. Davis bringing the morning message. An afternoon service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Jeff Adams. Lunch will be served.