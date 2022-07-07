CORDOVA — Cordova United Methodist Church has received a $2,500 contribution from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.

It will be used to purchase staple goods for their Helping Hands Food Pantry Program.

Rev. Michael Griffin, the pastor of Cordova United Methodist Church, would like to thank Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for this generous gift to help continue their efforts. Rev. Griffin’s philosophy on ministry is “to meet people where they are.” Ministry is living into what individuals have been called to do in the communities.

Cordova United Methodist Church’s mission statement is that no one in the community goes hungry. They began the drive-thru food pantry distribution program in April 2021 when so many people felt the effects of the COVID pandemic. The drive- thru food box distribution is the third Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. Deliveries are made to shut-ins and residents with no means of transportation. From April 2021 to June 2022, the program has distributed 381 boxes of food and helped approximately 1,339 people. The staple boxes contain approximately 24 items and will supply 10 meals for four to six people.

Volunteers from CUMC, East Rockingham UMC and Von Drehle help with the distribution.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.

