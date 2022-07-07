ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murder and attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

Ernesto Cano Sanchez, 28, of Rockingham, is charged with with one felony count each of murder, first-degree felony sex offense, alter or disturb criminal evidence, concealing a death, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor; and two felony counts of kidnapping.

Additional charges from the assault on a deputy include attempted first degree murder on a law enforcement officer, assault with physical injury and resisting a public officer.

At 5:59 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, deputies responded to a residence on Morrow Street in the Jefferson Park community.

It was conveyed to the deputies that a female had been assaulted and possibly killed.

When deputies arrived on the scene, a Hispanic male ran from the residence. According to a press release, deputies attempted to get the male out of the driver’s seat and a struggle ensued.

The suspect attempted to gain control of a deputy’s firearm and was subsequently tased. Once the suspect was taken into custody, deputies located a female who had succumbed to her injuries.

One deputy received injuries during the apprehension. He was evaluated and treated at FirstHealth Richmond and released.

Sanchez was placed into the Richmond County Jail without bond. He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on July 18.