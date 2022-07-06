ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle pursuit involving a kidnapping of a 3-year old.

Vanessa Brianna Weatherford, 25, is charged with one felony count each of flee to elude arrest and reckless driving to endanger; one misdemeanor count of child abuse and numerous traffic charges. She is the biological mother of the 3-year-old.

Deputies assisted the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office with the pursuit.

The vehicle entered Richmond County on U.S. 74 from Anson County. Deputies successfully deployed stop sticks.

The suspect continued to travel at a slow speed before stopping at a gas station, according to a press release.

Weatherford refused to get out of the car. Deputies were able to break a window to gain access to the car. As the suspect was removed, she continued to fight with deputies.

The child was safely returned to Chesterfield County.

Weatherford was processed into Richmond County Jail under a $200,000 secure bond. She is awaiting extradition to Chesterfield County.