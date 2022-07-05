Home News Patriotism on display in Hamlet News Patriotism on display in Hamlet July 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Fireworks lit up the night sky in Hamlet for July 4. Some sidewalk art outside of the Hamlet Depot & Museums Some sidewalk art outside of the Hamlet Depot & Museums Fireworks lit up the night sky in Hamlet for July 4. View Comments Rockingham light rain enter location 23.2 ° C 25.4 ° 20.3 ° 68 % 1.2kmh 100 % Tue 22 ° Wed 28 ° Thu 24 ° Fri 26 ° Sat 26 °