ROCKINGHAM — The Leon Levine Foundation has awarded Samaritan Colony two separate grants totaling $175,000.

The first charitable gift for $150,000 is to help create an alcohol and drug treatment facility for women as part of Samaritan Colony’s Changing Lives Capital Campaign. The second grant for $25,000 will support the work of Samaritan Colony’s residential treatment for men, an evidence-based program celebrating 47 years of service.

“The Leon Levine Foundation is proud to support Samaritan Colony’s ongoing and effective work in residential treatment for men in recovery from substance misuse, as well as resources for their families,” said The Leon Levine Foundation President, Tom Lawrence in a press release. “These services are vital to getting on a path to self-sufficiency. We are also pleased to be a part of making these services available to the region’s women through Samaritan Colony’s Women’s Recovery Center Capital Campaign.”

Executive Director of Samaritan Colony Harold Pearson said, “This is a great day for Samaritan Colony. On behalf of the board of directors, staff, and the communities we serve, I would like to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to The Leon Levine Foundation for their generous support.”

Since 1975, Samaritan Colony has provided residential drug and alcohol treatment for over 5000 men and aftercare counseling services for them and their families. Samaritan Colony’s programs include family counseling and provide an integrated approach for individuals and their families, wherever they may be on their recovery journey. The organization’s 50th anniversary was this April.

Samaritan Colony received a $1 million grant from State Employees Credit Union in late September, $500,000 in the state budget thanks to Sen. Tom McInnis, and were awarded a $100,000 grant from both the Cole Foundation and the Richmond Community Foundation.

“We’re standing on holy ground,” Harold said during the groundbreaking ceremony of the women’s center this January. “Our staff here, we love what we do, we love the men that come here, and we care about them and they realize that when they come in the door.”