ROCKINGHAM — An individual was killed in a shooting on Ellen Road in Rockingham on Monday evening.

The status of an unidentified second victim is unknown at this time.

On the evening of July 4th, deputies responded to the incident following a report of two individuals being shot.

Deputies arrived to the scene where one male was being administered first aid by a bystander. Witnesses reported that there was an additional victim that had already been taken to the hospital.

The victim that was still on-scene was pronounced dead “a short time later,” according to a press release. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators are actively seeking witnesses to the shooing and are asked to call the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.