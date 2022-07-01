ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools, United Way of Richmond County and Walmart will be partnering again next month for the “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

The 14th Annual “Stuff the Bus” will collect school supplies for local students and will be distributed during the upcoming school year.

Last year, volunteers from the Richmond Senior High School National Honor Society, RSHS Beta Club, Planet Fitness and the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce helped buy supplies for Stuff the Bus. Over 4,000 pencils, 1,000 erasers and notebook and 350 bottles of hand sanitizer were collected.

There were 56 sponsors, which United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish said is the most they’ve had in their 13-year history. A total of $9,000 was raised, which also was the highest recorded for the event.

This year, there are currently 51 sponsors, with more sponsorships opportunities available.

“100% of what is donated goes back to this event to make sure that students have what they need to start off the school year on the right foot,” Parrish said.

If an organization would like to be sponsored, a form must be submitted by July 5 to ensure that all sponsors will be recognized on the event t-shirt.

Stuff the Bus will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday, August 2. In the event of inclement weather, it will take place the following day.

For more information, contact Parrish at 910-997-2173 or at [email protected]