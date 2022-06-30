June 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:13 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wildwood Road following a report of an unknown person stealing personal information. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:47 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Greenlawn Drive following a report of a stolen convertible Camaro that was subsequently scrapped. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Country Canyon Drive following a report of a stolen firearm. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 4:47 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect breaking and entering. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 1:04 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Louis Breeden Boulevard following a report of a suspect riding a golf cart illegally across a victim’s property. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:12 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on School Street following a report of a suspicious person. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 10:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Arlee Drive following a report of a suspect pointing a firearm at a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Zannie Drive following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s house with a brick. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At an unknown time, deputies responded to a residence on Perry Williams Road following a report of two individuals assaulting each other. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 12:47 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Will Yates Road following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing food, valued at $50, and a carton of cigarettes, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:31 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Haywood Avenue following a report of someone stealing someone’s personal information. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:11 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Middle Street following a report of a stolen A/C unit, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 3:58 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Longwood Street following a report of a stolen red Craftsman lawn mower, valued at $250. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:01 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Airport Road following a report of an assault and larceny. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged John Matthew Reeves.

