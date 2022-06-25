This crime report has been condensed. For the full list, visit https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/category/news.

June 17

HOFFMAN — At 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Meadow Lane following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and damaging a FM/AM touch screen radio, valued at $500, and a front windshield and back bumper, valued at $800. The case is active.

HOFFMAN — At 9:14 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Garry Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing assorted hand tools, valued at $300, electrical wiring, valued at $1,000, kitchen plates and cups, valued at $100, and a front door frame, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:04 p.m., deputies responded to Broadway Street following a report of a suspect entering a building and stealing a generator, valued at $600. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:00 p.m., police responded to Speedway Gas Station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a customer taking $62 in diesel fuel without paying. The case is active.

June 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:21 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crestview Drive following a report of domestic assault. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Julie Puckett Bryant.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:06 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie First Avenue following a report of a suspect possessing marijuana and potential involvement in a domestic assault. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Timothy Wayne Turner.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect setting off fireworks in the store. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Battley Dairy Road following a report of an individual pushing an EMT worker and resisting arrest. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Corey M. Webb.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect possessing a stolen vehicle. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Emily Ann Wall.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:58 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Northam Road following a report of a suspect entering a residence and assaulting a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:36 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cabel Drive following a report of an individual pointing a gun. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:14 a.m., police responded to a residence on Palmer Street following a report of an individual threatening to kill a victim and set a car on fire. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:55 a.m., police responded to Refuel Inc. on US 74 HWY following a report of a stolen Taurus 9MM firearm, valued at $300, from a vehicle, along with two magazines and 15 bullets. The case is active.

June 20

CORDOVA — At 2:39 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ledbetter Street following a report of a stolen SUV, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:53 p.m., deputies responded to a grocery store on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing around $400 in cash and coins, and a Craftsman wrench set, valued at $139. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:39 a.m., deputies responded to US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing four catalytic converters, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 8:52 a.m., deputies responded to the Richmond County Schools Maintenance area following a report of eight stolen catalytic converters, valued at $2,000. The incident took place on May 31. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:58 a.m., deputies responded to a condemned structure on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect stealing a scooter, valued at $700, a basket of clothes, valued at $250, and kitchen items, valued at $30. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:11 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hollow Terrace following a report of a suspect stealing a white BMW, valued at $35,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 9:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lee Sweatt Circle following a report of an individual communicating threats. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:06 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a suspect assaulting a female and law enforcement. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Donald Ray Arthur.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:39 p.m., police responded to FirstHealth on Long Drive following a report of a stolen Dell laptop, valued at $1,600. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:18 p.m., police responded to a residence on Beaverwood Court following a report of a suspect knocking out two windows of a Ford Fusion and Jeep Grand Cherokee, valued at $2,000, and shooting at them. The case is active.

June 21

HAMLET — At 3:09 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Brandon Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and possessing methamphetamine. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Bryan David Rosado-Montalban.

HAMLET — At 4:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Smith Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s Oldsmobile Intrigue, valued at $4,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:27 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street Extension following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s truck without authorization. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Donald Ray Arthur.

ELLERBE — At 7:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Green Lake Road to serve a warrant for outstanding arrests. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Joshua Malik Little.

HOFFMAN — At 3:41 p.m., deputies responded to a parking lot on Sims Street following a report of two stolen catalytic converters, valued at $3,500. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 4:31 p.m., deputies responded to Green Lake Road following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s truck. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffany Parker with larceny and heroin possession.

June 22

MARSTON — At 12:48 p.m., deputies responded to Cognac Road following a report of a stolen Suzuki four wheeler, valued at $13,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pence Street following a report of trespassing. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Sierra Megan Huff with trespassing and drug possession.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:44 p.m., police responded to South Grove Avenue following a report of a suspect shooting at a victim. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:17 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing $1,138 from their employer. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:20 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hasting Street to serve a warrant for assault. The Rockingham Police Department charged Ricardo Abdul Rush.

June 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Galestown Road following a report of a suspect stealing a white PlayStation 5, valued at $2,500, and eight video games, valued at $65. The case is active.

June 24

HAMLET — At 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to an industrial site on Sportsman Drive following a report of stalking. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

