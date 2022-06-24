“Wherever they go, they can use the skills that they’ve learned,” said Coach Church. Each student received an award at their last day together on Friday.

“They will remember this,” Clark said about the camp, adding that she’s proud of Coach Church. “Ball handling, passing, just the shooting, being able to work with each other — The sooner you start, the more you practice, the better they’re going to be.” Clark, a basketball coach for 28 years, added that the lessons the students are learning go far beyond just the sport of basketball.

The athletes at C.H.U.R.C.H. applaud as each individual receives an award. The guest speaker on Friday was Church’s former coach at Winston Salem State, Debra Clark.

About 25 children learned the basics of basketball at the 2nd annual C.H.U.R.C.H. basketball camp in Hamlet.

“When they got a hold of the basics, they did very well,” said Coach Chellia “Church” Nelson. In addition to basketball, the camp prepares the athletes for future success physically and spiritually.

Participants are bonding off the court as well. The group plans on attending a movie together next week and traveling to Emerald Pointe in Greensboro later in the summer.

