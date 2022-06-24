PINEHURST — The first graduates of the FirstHealth Emergency Medical Technician Academy were recognized during a special ceremony at Moore Regional.

All classes during the six-week course were taught at FirstHealth EMS, which is an accredited teaching institution by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services. Requirements for graduates included 192 classroom hours and 48 clinical hours (hospital and ambulance clinical time).

Pictured are (front row) graduates Justin Collins, FirstHealth Richmond EMS, Hannah Goanna, FirstHealth Medical Transport, Kimberly Roberson, FirstHealth Medical Transport and Taylor Sanders, FirstHealth Medical Transport; (back row) Matthew Harmody, M.D., medical director for FirstHealth EMS; Brian Hehl, class instructor; and Donna Strong, academy coordinator.

Not pictured are graduates Jordan Lankford and Spencer Lykins of FirstHealth Lee EMS.