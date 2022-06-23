ROCKINGHAM — Radio Station WAYN has provided the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce a $25,000 advertising grant for use by Chamber members needing a business boost due to the impact of COVID-19.

“COVID has devastated so many businesses,” said Bill Futterer, WAYN president. “WAYN has been a catalyst for commerce here for 76 years, and we think we have discovered a new way to help our neighbors survive and flourish.”

Chamber members who would like to apply for a grant should contact Chamber president Kristi King directly (kristi@richmondcountychamber.com). Grant requests will be reviewed and selected by WAYN.

Grant requests and grant recipients will remain confidential.

“The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce is the coordinator for advancement of businesses and industry in Richmond County,” continued Futterer. “Everyone in the United States has dealt with setbacks due to the pandemic, but if we all work together, perhaps our county can continue the recovery process.”

WAYN was founded by Wayne M. Nelson in 1946 and has been locally owned since 1964. The station has been providing COVID recovery benefits to its clients for several months before working with the Chamber to expand opportunities to all Chamber members.