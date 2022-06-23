The Richmond County 4-H Poultry Show was held Saturday, June 11 at the fairgrounds in Hamlet. Thanks to the Hamlet Lion’s Club, participants and their families were able to hold their birds in the livestock barn, out of the elements. The 4-H Poultry Show is the culminating event for kids that participated in the poultry project. From February to June, participants raised their chickens with the goal to be the healthiest and most structurally sound bird in its class. Throughout the spring, youth attended 5 classes at the Extension Office to learn about poultry breeds, poultry diseases, how to raise chickens, complete their project record book, and how prepare for the show.

Dan Campeau, a retired poultry specialist for North Carolina Cooperative Extension, judged the show. The show began with a class known as showmanship. This part of the show is an opportunity for the youth, or showmen, to wow the judge with their knowledge of their bird. The judge is watching how the bird is taken in and out of its cage and how it is handled. The judge also wants to see specific body parts of the bird and may ask the showmen a few questions. In Junior Showmanship, Chaz Munn took first place with a full score! Ella Shelley came away with second and Spencer Allen and Ford Applewhite tied for third. Sabrina DeAguilar led the way in Senior Showmanship and Tobey Lunceford and Cooper Allen took second and third, respectively.

The next part of the show was devoted to specific breeds. Youth showcasing broilers, or meat chickens, displayed their birds’ best qualities. In this part of the show, the judge is focusing more on the bird itself and less on the showmen. This means that the youth need to have a clean, well-fed and very healthy bird to earn enough points to place in the top three. The most important areas of a meat bird are the breast and leg. In terms of marketability and value, these are the two most important parts of a meat chicken. In this breed class, Ella Shelley won first place, Rhett Shelley placed second, and Ford Applewhite came in at third.

The next three classes involved Cinnamon Queens, Silkie Bantams, and Red Blue Laced Wyandottes, which are breeds raised for egg laying. The judge looked at the egg laying capacity of each hen and other characteristics specific to each breed. For Cinnamon Queens, Sabrina DeAguilar finished in first place and Chaz Munn took second and Rhett Shelley won third. Jace Adcock won the silkie class with Ella Shelley and Spencer Allen in second and third. To finish off the show, Chaz Munn won the Wyandotte class with Rhett Shelley in second and Ella Shelley in third.

Youth that raised chickens this year will be able to compete in an egg quality competition that begins this fall. The Egg Contest will allow them to continue learning about their hens and the egg laying capabilities of various breeds. They will learn about both interior and exterior egg quality and then submit their best dozen eggs to be scored by poultry specialists at NC State University.

The poultry industry is extremely important to both our county and state’s economy. Programs like the Poultry Project may spark the agricultural interests in our youth which can lead to a wide variety of careers in the agricultural sector. Raising poultry is not only an educational experience that teaches our youth about agriculture, it also teaches them about

the responsibility of caring for animals, gives them opportunities to make new friends and most importantly, allows them to have fun.

If you have any questions about 4-H programs or youth livestock events in Richmond County please contact Catherine Shelley, Richmond County 4-H Agent, at 910-997-8255.