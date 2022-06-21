ROCKINGHAM — An Ellerbe man is charged with making threats at a church service on Sunday.

Arthur Glenn Ingram, Jr., 40, is charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer; one felony each of communicating threats of mass violence and assault with physical injury; and one misdemeanor count each of 2nd degree trespassing and communicating threats.

The suspects parents, Arthur Glenn Ingram, Sr., 65, and Elizabeth Ingram, 66, are also charged with resisting a public officer, disorderly conduct and failing to disperse.

On June 19, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a Rockingham church. During a service, a male suspect entered the church and made threats toward security staff.

The churches security staff led deputies to the individual who was in a car in the parking lot. According to a press release, Ingram refused to talk and would not roll his window town. Security staff informed deputies that they planned on prosecuting Ingram.

Deputies informed Ingram that he was going to be placed under arrest for making threats. When deputies broke a window to the car, Ingram attempted to drive off, nearly striking deputies in the process.

A deputy entered the car through a broken window in an attempt to prevent the suspect from hitting anyone. The deputy was injured and transported to the emergency room. He was later released.

Ingram was removed from the vehicle and arrested. The suspect’s parents began interfering with the deputies and were also arrested. The parents had been previously asked to leave by church officials.

Ingram was processed into the Richmond County Jail and placed under a $101,000 bond. His father was placed under a $10,000 bond; his mother, a $15,000 bond. Ingram is scheduled to appear in District Court on July 7.