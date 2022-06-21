Seth Balance is the new Commercial Horticulture Agent with NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center.

Seth grew up outside of a small town in Wayne County on a family sow farm run by his father and uncle. He began working on the farm around the age of 11, and over the years the role that he played on the farm continued to evolve.

During high school he received the rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America, and then attended NC State University. In college he majored in Biological and Agricultural Engineering Technology and minored in Horticulture Science and Agricultural Extension Education. Seth pursued both Cooperative Extension and horticulture during internships with Extension and a part-time job on campus doing horticultural research.

Seth graduated from NC State in May of this year with his Bachelor of Science. Seth will be working with new and existing commercial horticulture farmers, as well as spending many hours working on the Demo Farm at the Sandhills AGInnovation Center in Ellerbe. Please stop by and meet Seth at the Extension office or see what he’s working on at the Demo Farm.