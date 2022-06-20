“There’s been a sense of unity love and fellowship,” said Lirosia Wall, right, about the Juneteenth celebration. “There’s a legacy, seeing our young and old together, like a passing of a torch that we still need to continue to fight for our freedom.”

Other activities include bouncy houses for the kids, an entertainment stage, vendors, and food trucks. Health screenings will be provided by FirstHealth, along with presentations from the Cooperative Extension and registration with HeadStart.

ROCKINGHAM — For the first time, a Juneteenth celebration was held in Richmond County for the public.

“There’s been a sense of unity, love and fellowship,” said Lirosia Wall about the Juneteenth celebration. “There’s a legacy, seeing our young and old together, like a passing of a torch that we still need to continue to fight for our freedom.”

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, which took place on June 19, 1865 when troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to free the remaining enslaved people in the United States. It was officially recognized as a federal holiday last year.

“It’s been love,” Paulette Wall said about the camaraderie of the day’s events. Wall added that it felt like the first time that the community was able to celebrate post-COVID-19.

Bruce Stanback said this event was a result of conversations from last year

“We’re going to celebrate from now to July 4th!” Stanback said. “It’s been great.”

Leiya Watkins, who hosted a booth at the event, said that the day was very uplifting.

The day began with a flag raising ceremony, followed by a presentation from students from Richmond Senior High’s African-American Studies class.

“It shows how passionate they are about African-American studies as a class,” teacher Arthur Gilliam said. “They’re not getting a grade, it’s because they want to do it. It goes to show how much of a community the class is.”

Storyteller Hannah Hasan performed empowering spoken word for the audience. Hasan, whose father started the first Juneteenth in her hometown of Statesville, NC, in the ’90s, called Rockingham her “third home.”

“We all hopefully understand what [Juneteenth] means, the importance of it — Where we are going, how much we are growing as a people,” Hasan said. “What I want to share with you is celebrating all of that.”

Hasan’s second piece of the afternoon was called “Rise Forward.”

“I have lived to see with my own eyes,” Hasan began. “The rise of my people, the awakening of our spirit, the dawn of a new day. I can feel it with every bone in my existence, our ancestors whispering, “Move, forge forward, run, run faster, go, go that way.”

“It’s time to cash in that check that our ancestors paid so we can plant the tree for future generations,” Hasan concluded to applause.

A Gallup Poll found that Americans are more familiar with Juneteenth than they were last year, with 59% saying they knew “a lot” or “some” about the holiday compared with 37% a year ago in May. The poll also found that support for making Juneteenth part of school history lessons increased from 49% to 63%.

Lillie Washington and Yvonne White both agreed that there was a lot of variety at the Rockingham event.

The event schedule ended with a performance by the Expressions of TKS Band.

