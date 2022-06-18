ROCKINGHAM — This past Saturday, June 11, there were three reports of a stolen firearm in Rockingham in a single day.

At 7:28 a.m. that Saturday, a Taurus revolver was reported stolen on Rebecca Drive. At 12:08 p.m., a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver was reported stolen on Forest Way Road. Three hours later on Northam Road, a 40. caliber Smith & Wesson was also reported stolen.

Even with this recent spate of missing firearms, Chief Deputy Jay Childers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office stated that they’re on track to receive less reports of stolen firearms this year.

In 2021, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had 82 reports of a lost or stolen firearm. Of those reports, 18 were taken from a motor vehicle.

So far in 2022, the RCSO has 31 reports of a lost or stolen firearm, with 11 of those being taken from a motor vehicle.

Less than 50% of those guns are relocated, according to Childers.

A major impediment to locating a missing firearm for law enforcement is the lack of information regarding a serial number.

“Once we receive a report of a stolen or lost firearm, it is assigned to an investigator to follow-up on,” said Chief Deputy Jay Childers in an email. “Unfortunately, a large number of reports made, the victim does not have the serial number to the firearm. This slows the investigative process down tremendously.”

Without a serial number, the investigator must focus their time on tracking the series of transactions involving that firearm to locate the number.

“If the victim has the serial number available, it allows the deputy taking the initial report to have that firearm entered [into the National Crime Information Center right away,” Childers said. “This allows the investigator to focus his/her time more toward the actual crime than trying to track down serial numbers.”

Guns that are run into the NCIC system without a serial number, or if they end up out of the country or state, are difficult to recover.

Childers encouraged any gunowner to take a picture of their firearm, document the serial number and keep that information readily available.

“Also, take that extra time to secure your firearms, if at home, keep them secured in a gun safe, if in a vehicle, keep them secured and even take it in the house at night time,” Childers said. “These simple steps could possibly prevented a large number of the thefts we have reported each year.”

Last month, five suspects were charged by the Rockingham Police Department in connection with a robbery at the Ammo Shack on East Broad Avenue. Court documents reveal that multiple Delton DTI-15 and Rock Island Armory VR60 rifles were stolen.