ROCKINGHAM — City council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding that will provide sewer service for the county’s Energy Way Industrial Park.

The acceptance of the memorandum allows for county staff to seek grant funds for the project. The memorandum is not binding at this time.

Rockingham will allocate 200,000 gallons per day of wastewater treatment capacity for the county’s use for $1,250,000.

A pending interlocal agreement, which City Manager Monty Crump said will go into further detail, will acknowledge that a maximum total of 400,000 gallons per day can be requested by the county.

Richmond County will pay all capital costs associated with extending the sewer from the Energy Way Industrial Complex to Rockingham’s existing sewer system.

While Rockingham is currently offering the out-of-town rate as the volumetric charge for the cost, that may change depending on discussions between both parties.

Both Rockingham and Richmond County will now develop an interlocal agreement to govern the proposed sewer agreement.

Crump said a precedent for this project was a similar agreement with the town of Ellerbe.

Mayor John Hutchinson said that thinking “big picture,” this will allow the county to recruit more industry to the area.

Councilman Bennett Deane said that 10 to 12 years ago, Rockingham city officials foresaw this issue arising.

“So I give the commissioners for seeing that they need to come and work with us,” Deane said. “This is their avenue for making a viable industrial park.”

Councilman Steve Morris said that the city had a lot of “foresight” in their ability to built a wastewater treatment that had a large enough capacity.

“What we’re doing tonight is going to be one of the next best thing we can do for the future of Rockingham and Richmond County,” Morris said, emphasizing their main role is to amend and adopt the budget.

ARP money amended

The City of Rockingham received $2.5M through the American Rescue Plan Act last year. Those funds can be used to address negative economic impacts from the pandemic.

City council elected to use those funds for government services and premium pay.

Planning board notes

A public hearing will be held to abandon a 60-foot wide right-of-way located between River Road and US HWY 220. Department of Transportation does not perform maintenance on the area and provided written documentation that it doesn’t plan to take action on the right-of-way.

There is a demolition ordinance for a dilapidated dwelling on South Brookwood Avenue. Assistant city manager John Massey said no action has been taken by the property owner to address the fixture.

