ROCKINGHAM — Lighthouse Guild announced today that it is awarding 15 college scholarships of $10,000 each to students from across the country who are visually impaired and will be entering college or graduate school in the Fall.

Brandow Swallow of Rockingham is one of those recipients. He will be attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“I am humbled and honored to be receiving this scholarship,” Swallow said. “A big load has been lifted from my shoulders. I will be able to go to college now knowing that I won’t be digging myself a huge financial hole. Lighthouse Guild has given me hope for a brighter future.” With a passion for coding, Brandon will major in computer science, with the hope of working in the government or at a non-profit to help those with disabilities.

Lighthouse Guild scholarships are based on strong academic accomplishment and merit to help students who are legally blind make a successful transition to college and graduate school. The 2022 recipients will be attending some of the nation’s most competitive universities.

Since 2005, Lighthouse Guild’s Scholarship Program has awarded over $2.7 million in scholarships to outstanding students from around the country. Former scholarship recipients have gone on to careers as nurses, attorneys, teachers, engineers, chemists, composers, musicians, neuroscientists, social workers, business owners, investors, epidemiologists, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, journalists, and computer scientists.

“At a time when the pandemic and financial burdens make going to college especially challenging, we are pleased to provide scholarships for deserving students who are visually impaired,” said Calvin W. Roberts, MD, President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild. “I am honored we can support these outstanding students who have worked hard in a tough environment to achieve academic success. On behalf of everyone at the Lighthouse Guild, I wish them continued success in college and graduate school and in their chosen careers.”