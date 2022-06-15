ELLERBE — An Ellerbe man is charged with pointing a gun toward two victims.

Daniel Buford McFayden, 48, is charged with two felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to Fourth Street in reference to the suspect. Deputies passed by a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect.

During a traffic stop, McFayden consented to a search of his vehicle. A shotgun with a pistol grip was located.

McFayden was subsequently arrested and processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that McFayden has previous convictions for assault by strangulation and inflicting serious bodily injury in 2005. In 2015, McFayden was convicted of embezzlement.