ROCKINGHAM —The City of Rockingham was awarded a grant in the amount of $750,000 for renovations for the former Food King building.

Situated in downtown Rockingham, the former Food King building has been vacant since the end of 2016.

Funds for the project were awarded through the Rural Transformation Grant Fund administered by the Rural Economic Development Division of the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“We’re very grateful to get it,” said city manager Monty Crump, adding that much of the credit goes toward assistant city manager John Massey. “It was very competitive.”

The City of Rockingham acquired the vacant building for $60,000 in February of 2018. Since then, the city has allocated funds to improve the functionality of the building.

In October of 2021, a conceptual design for the building was released which divides the 10,000 square foot building into three separate storefronts. A restaurant could occupy with one end, with two stores adjoining the side. That preliminary cost estimate, including floor repair, amounts to between $2.5 and $3 million.

In April of 2022, a motion was unanimously approved at a Rockingham city council meeting to advance to a second phase of the project.

The approval allotted $566,990, which was the lowest bid from Southern Builders, to replace the flooring of the main level. Funding for the project will come from the Urban Development Action Grant Program (UDAG) or American Rescue Plan funds. No taxpayer funds were necessary for the project.

“This is a critical juncture that we’ve been working to get to for a while,” said city manager Monty Crump at the time.

With the additional grant money, Crump said it will help city staff move the project along. The timeline for the completion of the project is “fluid,” but they’re are “at the mercy” of obtaining the necessary supplies and running into potential supply-chain issues. Crump added that it’s expected that the Food King building will be tenant-ready in no longer than 24 months, with it being more probable around 18 months.

Demolition for the floor is currently underway.

“Amazing news!!!” shared councilman Bennett Deane in an email chain about the $750,000 grant. “Special congratulations and thanks to John Massey for his hard work on this.”

Crump shared that there is active interest and discussion from local business owners who are interested in the store.