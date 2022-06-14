HAMLET — On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples announced announced to all Richmond County Schools staff his plans to retire on July 31, 2022.

On behalf of the Richmond County Board of Education, we thank Superintendent Dr. Maples for his service and dedication to the staff, students, and families of Richmond County Schools.

His heartfelt retirement announcement read as follows:

Dear RCS Family, It is with both a sense of sadness and excitement that I am writing to inform you that I will be retiring from my position as Richmond County Schools Superintendent on July 31, 2022.

It has been the highlight of my career in education to serve this district as superintendent, and I have been truly blessed to work with such dedicated teachers, support staff, administrators and board members. I am inspired daily as I visit schools and classrooms to witness first hand the outstanding work you do for the children of Richmond County.

Lifelong friendships have been created with colleagues that I have had the honor to work with during my 34 years in public education. I have been fortunate to work with so many talented and devoted educators who are even better people. With my experiences, I can truly say that it is all about the relationships and the exceptional people you meet along the way that make the journey so rewarding.

The teachers and staff of Richmond County Schools are unquestionably the hardest working and most dedicated professionals I have ever worked with. Words cannot express my gratitude and appreciation for all that you have done for our students and one another. It has been an honor and privilege to lead and work alongside you.

I would also like to thank the wonderful students and families who have shared their joys, concerns, ideas, and lives with me. My experiences with you all improved me not only as a school leader, but more importantly as a person. Your support for our work, our schools and our staff is greatly appreciated.

Throughout my incredible journey, I have experienced a level of support most superintendents can only hope for during their career. It has been my pleasure to work with and for a Board of Education that works together and has the courage and compassion to do the right thing for children every day. Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime.

As I move on to a new phase of my life, I will cherish my memories of Richmond County Schools and will be forever grateful for being part of the RCS Family.

With heartfelt gratitude, JM