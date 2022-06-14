WADESBORO — One person was killed in a shooting at the Oak Hill Apartment Complex on Friday.

At 10:45 p.m., the Wadesboro Police Department responded to the shooting. An unidentified victim has already been transported to a local hospital, where they passed away.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information connected to the shooting, or anyone who was at the complex at the time of the shooting, is asked to call (704) 694-2167 ext 1.

This most recent homicide takes place less than a month after another murder in the area of Marshall and Barrington Streets.

On May 21, a victim was pronounced deceased at the scene of the shooting. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in that case.

The Wadesboro Police Department could not be reached for any further information before press time.