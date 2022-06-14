ELLERBE — Barbara (Wilson) Crumpler was recently honored by the staff at Pine Forest High School (PFHS) in Fayetteville, NC with the prestigious honor of having the school’s first Career and Technical Education Scholarship named after her. Barbara was invited to the PFHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony to present The Barbara Wilson Crumpler Career and Technical Education Scholarship to the first deserving student.

While working in Education for over 45 years, she served as the overseer of the CTE Department at PFHS for over 23 years until she retired in 2012.

Barbara is a graduate of Mineral Springs School in Ellerbe, NC. She holds a BS Degree in Business from Fayetteville State University (1971), and a MS Degree in Business Administration from North Carolina Central University (1980).

Prior to Pine Forest High School, she worked at Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) from 1981 – 1983 in the Adult Education Program (Part-time), and Armstrong Junior High School for 1 year as a Business Education Teacher. She worked at LaFayette College, Rutledge College (name changed to now Shaw University 1975 –1980 as a Business Education Instructor, Fayetteville State University (FSU) 1980 – 1989 as a Business Education Instructor. She worked at Pine Forest High School from August 1989 – June 20, 2012, Retired – Career & Technical Education (CTE) Facilitator. The Position started as Industry Education Coordinator (IEC) and then Career Development Coordinator (CDC).

Barbara Returned to work at Ramsey Street Alternative School from January 2013 – June 2015 as a High School to Work Coordinator for 1 year and CTE Facilitator for 2 years. Then, at Gray’s Creek High School from August 2015 – June 2019 (Retired again – Pandemic) CTE Facilitator.

Barbara is the daughter of the late Ellen (Robinson) Wilson and James Wilson of Ellerbe, NC. She is married to Rev. Henry G. Crumpler (50 years). They have two children and three grandchildren.