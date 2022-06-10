The following parents have authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your pregnancy care provider.

May 3, 2022

Jacqueline Workman and Steven Daniel Braddock, Rockingham, a daughter, Genevieve Sabine Braddock

May 6, 2022

Chelsie Wall and Datus Wall, III, Rockingham, a daughter, Kimrie Rose Wall

May 19, 2022

Miranda Puckett and Xavier Martin, Ellerbe, a son, Kingston Amari Martin

May 30

Katherine Hudson and Jeremy Hayes, Hamlet, a son, Wylan Cole Hayes