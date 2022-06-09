ROCKINGHAM — A suspect drove his vehicle into the Refuel gas station on Fayetteville Road in an attempt to steal an ATM early Tuesday morning.

At 1:01 a.m., an unknown individual drove through a metal door frame with his vehicle, causing $7,000 in damage.

The suspect unsuccessfully attempted to steal a Genmega Onyx ATM, valued at $2,800.

According to an incident report from the Rockingham Police Department, the suspect fled the scene after the botched plan.

The suspect is unknown at this time. The case is currently active.