Home News Jammin’ out News Jammin’ out June 3, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint “The Entertainers” performed at Thursday evening’s Plaza Jam, showcasing past and present hits. Their set concluded with modern hits such as “Happy,” “Uptown Funk,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal ❮ ❯ “The Entertainers” performed at Thursday evening’s Plaza Jam, showcasing past and present hits. Their set concluded with modern hits such as “Happy,” “Uptown Funk,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” View Comments Rockingham scattered clouds enter location 8.3 ° C 9.9 ° 7 ° 73 % 0.9kmh 25 % Fri 15 ° Sat 16 ° Sun 11 ° Mon 12 ° Tue 4 °