Author to visit Leath Library

Ronald J. Beckerman will be visiting the Leath Library on Tuesday, June 21, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. His new book, “Seeking Justice,” is an inspirational memoir detailing the author’s eventful life and persistence.

The book takes readers along the journeys and pitfalls of a medical and legal drama that has been compared to a Perry Mason story.

This Week in Richmond County

Saturday, June 4

• Willow Tree And Companyy June Market Day 9a-2p

• Rockingham Farmers’ Market in old Food King Parking Lot 9a-1p

• Random Doubles Session II at Hinson Lake Disc Golf Course

• June Vintage Flea Market at Ideal Farms & Market 10a-6p

• ArcheOlympic Games at Town Creek Indian Mound NC Historic Site 10a

• DJ Roy Gee at Double Vision

• Bowtie Karaoke at Hail Mary’s Tavern

Sunday, June 5

• Pool Tournament at Hail Mary’s Tavern 5p

Monday, June 6

• Richmond County Chamber of Commerce Downtown Getdown & Classic Car Cruise-In at old Food King Parking Lot (Rockingham) 11a-7p

• PDGA Singles League- Session II- Week 2 at Hinson Lake Disc Golf Course 5:45p

Tuesday, June 7

• Play Mini Camp at Nerdy Collective (6/7-6/17) 11a

• Tackling Tomato Troubles (free workshop) at AG Services Center (Richmond County Cooperative Extension) (123 Caroline St., Rockingham) 7p-8p *addition*

COVID-19 testing

and vaccine access

Free COVID-19 testing is being offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of the building to the testing center. Tests are available from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

The vaccines remain free to all. The available hours for vaccines are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Health Department located at 127 Caroline St. in Rockingham.