The Richmond County Beekeepers Association, one of the oldest county beekeeping associations in the state, held their spring field day on May 21, visiting two local apiaries. At their monthly meeting, the group brought their honey extracting trailer and demonstrated extracting honey from frames for club members. The group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:00 pm at the Agricultural Services Center, 123 Caroline Street, Rockingham. The Association is open to all new or interested beeks (short for “beekeepers”)!