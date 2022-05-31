HAMLET — Mandora McLeod wanted a fast track to her education and career and that’s exactly what happened when she attended Richmond Community College.

McLeod has been working at Compassionate Counseling Services in Rockingham for over two years as a psychosocial rehabilitation clinician. She started working there as an intern when she was enrolled in the Human Services program at RichmondCC.

A 2020 graduate of RichmondCC’s Human Services program, McLeod provides mental health services such as case consultation and advice concerning client’s status, diagnoses and treatment. She helps patients re-enter the community and adjust to a new way of life.

“Coming to Richmond Community College was a good option for me. RichmondCC was both flexible and affordable,” McLeod said.

One of her instructors was Joni Thomas, who is the program coordinator for the Human Services program at RichmondCC.

“She is a phenomenal professor. She has truly inspired me. She changed my life forever when she gave me the opportunity to complete an internship, which turned into a full-time position,” McLeod said.

McLeod has continued to work her way up to achieve her goals by continuing her education. She is a qualified psychosocial specialist and has several other certifications, which means she has multiple credentials behind her name.

A native of Fayetteville, McLeod will be graduating this summer from Gardner-Webb University with a Bachelor of Science in Human Services with a concentration in Pre-Counseling and a minor in Healthcare Management.

“I am currently an associate paraprofessional, but when I graduate I will become a qualified paraprofessional,” McLeod said.

After she graduates from Gardner-Webb University, she will be enrolling in the MBA program for Mental Health Crisis and Trauma Counselor at Liberty University.

“At first I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but eventually everything just began to click,” McLeod said. “I’m glad I chose to attend Richmond Community College; it is the best place to get a well-rounded education.”

RichmondCC now has a guaranteed admission program with Gardner-Webb University called Bulldog Bound. This provides a seamless transition for RichmondCC graduates to continue their education and complete a bachelor’s degree.

The Human Services program at RichmondCC places an emphasis on core courses such as the development of relevant knowledge, skills, and attitudes in human services. Students gain hands-on experience in the field and have the opportunity to apply the knowledge and skills learned in the classroom.

For more information about the Human Services program, contact Thomas at (910) 410-1920 or [email protected] To learn more about the Career & Transfer Center, contact Director of Career & Transfer Services Patsy Stanley at (910) 410-1830 or [email protected]