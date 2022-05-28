Corporal Benjamin Pate, who served in the 3rd Battalion Marine in Vietnam 1968-69, salutes a wreath.

Jim Quinlan was the main speaker at this year’s event.

ROCKINGHAM — The community gathered Saturday morning to celebrate and honor the lives of those who died in service to the United States at Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park.

“From the American Revolution War to the Global War over 1 million Americans have been killed on the battlefield,” shared Jim Quinlan, department commander of the North Carolina American Legion. “That’s why we’re here today. We’re here to remember what they did and hoped to accomplish. They all had a common goal — they loved their Country, they loved their God, they loved their family.”

Members of American Legion Post 147, AMVETS Post 316 and VFW Post 4203 all participated in the ceremony to honor America’s fallen heroes, including a presentation of the wreaths from the various branches of the military.

“I thought it was outstanding and it was great to be back here in person,” said JoAnn Blyther of American Legion Post 37 in Ellerbe, which was newly-chartered this November.

Carleton Hawkins with Post 417 thanked everyone for their attendance at the ceremony. “If you weren’t here, you missed a good one,” he added.

“It’s amazing that people come to take part,” shared Charlie Tyler, of Post 316. “It’s an honor and shows that people haven’t forgot.”

A 21-gun salute marked the ending of the ceremony, with Cameron McDonald performing “Taps” for the sixth year in a row.

Tyler concluded the ceremony with a poem that he wrote, “In Foreign Lands.”

“In Foreign lands where green grass grows

Between our crosses row by rows

It marks the places where we lie

With mounts of earth beneath the sky

–

Our lives are gone and here we lie

Beneath God’s blue and beautiful sky

Under ground no sounds we hear

For now there is no time to fear

–

Across this vast and barren land

We travel on the sea and sand

To help our neighbors at all cost

But now it seems as though we lost

–

Do carry on our banner high

Even though we say good-bye

Hold it high for all too see

What life to us did seem to be”

