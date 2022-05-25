ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County commissioners and department heads gathered Wednesday afternoon to discuss this year’s budget.

County Manager Bryan Land shared that there’s been multiple meeting with department heads in advance of this year’s work session since late February, with as many as five or six meetings with certain departments.

In the proposed budget, general funds expenditures amount to $56,784,973. Human services ($16,588,862) accounts for 29% of the total allotment, trailed closely by education ($13,673,852, 24% of overall budget) and public safety ($12,771,746, 22% of overall budget). For the fourth year in a row, Land stated that they’ve been able to meet a teacher supplement increase of 10%.

Property tax accounts for 50% of the general fund revenue, at $28,019,007.

There is no tax increase in the proposed budget. There is a 2% increase in water fees, along with a 3.5% COLA increase.

Commissioner Justin Dawkins expressed an interest in an increase for the COLA adjustment, stating that he wants to “get out in front of losing people.” Last year, there was a 2.5% increase — the previous two years before that, there was no increase.

“We’re trying to come up with incentives,” Land said, agreeing with Dawkins. “That’s a major concern of [Director of Finance Cary Garner].”

“They’ve been loyal, they’ve worked hard and made sacrifices,” continued Garner. “If we can afford to do more, I would like to see us move in that direction. Being able to maintain your workforce is extremely important.”

Richmond County remains the 88th highest property tax in the state of North Carolina at .8300. The state average is .6681.

“It’s not an enviable position, not where I want to be,” Land said, adding that they’re set for a re-evaluation in 2024.

Staff retention a priority across departments

Chief Deputy Jay Childers said that the compensation plan that the commissioners approved last year has “considerably” helped them retain staff. That compensation included a revamped pay plan with an emphasis on recruiting and retention.

Last July, there were 12 job openings for the RCSO. Now, Childers stated that there are only three, and those are due to the retirement of officers. At the Richmond County Jail, there are currently four openings.

At last year’s budget work session, former Sheriff James Clemmons lamented that the county was losing high caliber candidates to other counties with higher starting salaries, such as Hoke County.He added that the culture around law enforcement nationally has contributed to the challenges in hiring new staff.

Fast-forward to this year, and Land shared that the Department of Social Services is seeing the highest turnover at this time.

Director of Emergency Services Bob Smith shard that FirstHealth of the Carolinas is experiencing a staffing shortage among EMS services, but that there is a plan in place with the regional system.

Smith stated that Lee County is seeing the worst of the shortage, and that some Richmond County paramedics, on their off-days, travel to assist in that area. Smith said that same reciprocation is possible if Richmond County sees any major shortages.

In regards to overall county staff retention, Land stated that Anson County has a “real strong” longevity plan that he would like to ramp up too in the next 2-3 years.

School safety questions

A moment of silence was held for the school shooting that killed 21 individuals in Uvalde, Texas prior to the meeting.

Commissioner Dr. Rick Watkins asked Sheriff Gulledge if he could contact RCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples, RCC President Dr. Dale McInnis, and the police chiefs in local municipalities, to ensure that there is a “clear, visible” presence on school campuses during the close of the academic year.

Watkins also asked County Manager Bryan Land if he would contact Maples concerning any future school construction and how it can maximize school safety, and how any American Relief Plan funds could be used to install safety measures in existing buildings.

Both Gulledge and Land said that this matter would be explored further and contact would be made with those individuals.

“If it can happen in Texas, it can happen here,” noted Chairman Jeff Smart.

Commissioner Tavares Bostic shared that individuals have reached out to him expressing an interest in increasing security cameras.

Gulledge said he’s had conversations with the North Carolina Department of Transportation about this topic, but have run into permit issues temporarily. Gulledge added that he’s talked to a few citizens who would be open to security cameras being placed on their private property, and that they’re solutions forthcoming from the pending budget.

Security cameras are plugged into the working budget as a potential ARP expenditure.

The budget will be presented for approval at the Commissioners meeting in the first week of June.

