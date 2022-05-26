Owner Heather Edwards said people come to the store for their variety of items, but also for the personable atmosphere.

WADESBORO — Studio 256, a yarn boutique offering products to meet all crafting, fabric, quilting, sewing, beading and jewelry needs, opened its new location in Uptown Wadesboro.

The boutique originally opened in Wadesboro in September, but quickly outgrew its location. Their new location offers 2,000 square feet, where Studio 256 has been able to expand their selection to include handmade items from regional artisans.

Previously, owner Heather Edwards would have to drive over an hour for crafting supplies. Edwards, a life-long crafting aficionado, said she hated being constrained by limited crafting selections.

“Crafters that would drive for a long distance are so excited now that we’re in the area,” Edwards, who runs the business with her husband, Derrick, said. “They don’t have to drive to Charlotte or Southern Pines now.”

Studio 256 hosts community nights where they cater to all skill levels and “meet people where they’re at,” Edwards said. While people come to the store for the variety of items, Edwards added that they’re also very personable with all of their customers. Edward’s mother, Yvonne Howland, is involved with the beading and jewelry at the store.

The name for the boutique was created between a conversation between Heather and Derrick. They were looking for a place to put a business, and had the idea to just put their dream studio at a top of hill at the address where they lived. The address name stuck when they found an ideal spot in Wadesboro.

A ribbon cutting was held for the new location on Tuesday, May 24 with the Anson County Chamber of Commerce.

“The community is why we’re able to grow,” Edwards said. “We teach classes of all types. If we don’t offer it, we will try to offer it.”

Studio 256, located on Greene Street, will be hosting summer camps in the upcoming months.