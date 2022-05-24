AMVETS performed the 21-gun salute at last year’s event. Cameron McDonald performed “Taps” on the trumpet.

ROCKINGHAM — The 22nd annual Memorial Day ceremony will return to Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park this Saturday, May 28, at 11:00 a.m.

American Legion Post 147, AMVETS Post 316 and VFW Post 4203 will be participating in the ceremony to honor America’s fallen heroes.

The event was scaled down and wasn’t open to the public in 2020, but returned to full capacity in 2021.

“Having it back in full action and having the people of Richmond County here, it’s an honor,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean last year.

At this year’s ceremony, Alphonso Perez will be performing the National Anthem. Oratorical Contest Winner Jude Howard will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Cameron McDonald will be performing Taps.

Jim Quinlan, department commander of North Carolina American Legion, will be the main speaker of the event. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1971-74 as personnel chief of HMH-361 and is a 48-year member of the American Legion.

Other individuals involved in the ceremony include Rev. Terry Cornelius, of Post 147, Carleton Hawkins, of Post 147, and Charlie Tyler, of Post 316.

“We are very fortunate to be Americans and have the history and tradition that we do,” said Chaplain Tierian “Randy” Cash in a speech at the ceremony last year. “Words are poor tools with which we try to express what is in our hearts as we continue the great tradition that was started in the Revolutionary War. We’re here to remember.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.