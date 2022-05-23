HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has arrested a man for robbery with a deadly weapon.

Tyquan Lamar Gibson, 18, is charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and felony larceny.

On May 20, officers responded to the area of High Street in reference to a robbery. After interviewing several individuals, the suspect was identified as Gibson.

A search warrant was executed and all stolen items were retrieved.

Gibson was placed into the Richmond County Jail under a $260,000 secure bond. He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on May 26.

