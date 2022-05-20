ROCKINGHAM — There will be two new faces on the Richmond County Board of Education — long-time educator Cory Satterfield and first-time candidate Scotty Baldwin.

Satterfield, who has 30 years of education experience in Richmond and Scotland County, received 15.2% of the vote to earn his spot on the board.

“I’m just happy to be a part of the Richmond County Schools team,” Satterfield said. “You never get it out of your blood to help children.”

He’s worked every job possible in the school system, from teacher to coach to principal. He’s worked in the Scotland central office for the last 10 years, including a stint as superintendent.

Satterfield has been retired for a little over a year.

“I’m really excited about the next four years and what the board can do,” Satterfield said, adding that he believes the ability to communicate with all stakeholders involved will be essential.

Baldwin, who received 2,669 votes, 14% of the overall vote, said he felt like an underdog on election night. While he’s been urged for years to run as a commissioner, he saw the school board as a better fit for him.

“I’m just happy to be there,” Baldwin said. “It seems like it’s rare when somebody runs for their first time and makes it to the school board.”

Baldwin said his years involved on the board of the Chamber of Commerce and Crime Stoppers has prepared him for his new role. His wife works at Fairview Heights, and he has children who attend and will be attend schools in RCS.

“When you hear the trials and tribulations of each day, you get a real-look at it,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said he plans to be a board member that will field questions, email and phone calls from the community. In February, he posted a question on Facebook asking the community’s thoughts on the mask mandate a few days prior to the board’s decision to eliminate the universal masking policy. Hundreds of comments overwhelmingly favored RCS to eliminate masks in schools.

“The community’s outpouring of support along the way has been phenomenal,” Baldwin said. “”I’m always available, and I want to be as open as honest as I can with everybody. I want to be ears at this point, not a mouth.”

Top vote-getter Bobbie Sue Ormsby received 2,963 votes, 15.5% of the overall vote.

“I am truly humbled by the Richmond County voters giving me an opportunity to extend my term on the RCS Board of Education,” Ormsby shared in an email. “Being re-elected will allow me to continue with my support for our schools, teachers, students, and families of Richmond County. The past two years have been challenging for everyone. Teachers, students, parents, and all school staff members were confronted with unpredictable situations and hardships that we could have never imagined. Yet, we prevailed as a district because we worked together and knew we could lean on each other through the obstacles that we faced.”

Ormsby added that supporting student learning and recovery will be a goal in her next term, as well as focusing on teacher recruitment and retention.

“Seeing our district capital outlay projects come to completion is another priority for me,” Ormsby said. “We have some wonderful, much needed project plans for our students and teachers, and it’s important to me that I am a part of completing the journey we have started.”

Daryl Mason, who received 2,750 votes and will be returning to the board, could not be reached before press time.