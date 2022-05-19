Just about every good we use in our daily lives costs more compared to a year or two ago. The price tag for gas, food, furniture and even clothing has made many of us start budgeting our incomes and stretch every dollar possible. In the agricultural sector, the costs of diesel fuel, fertilizer, pesticides and other supplies are also at an all-time high. For example, fertilizer is up over 200 percent compared to this time last year. This severe inflation of farming inputs has already impacted what crops farmers are planting and also how they will be managed. Just like consumers, farmers also need to stretch every dollar possible.

In the world of farming, there are three main ways to increase profitability. One way is to increase yield or produce a greater amount of a commodity per acre. To significantly increase yields, a farmer will have to increase his or her inputs (fertilizer, irrigation, etc.). The projected average cost to raise an acre of corn in 2022 is estimated around $700 (this does not include any land rent). With the current prices of inputs, it is simply not economical to increase inputs in hopes for a return on yield.

The second way farmers can increase profitability is to sell their crop or product for a higher price. Most farmers are at the mercy of the market or price takers. What this means is most crop and livestock prices are dependent on the Chicago Board of Trade and the local grain buyers. Fortunately, for crop farmers, commodities such as soybean, cotton, corn and wheat are selling at historically high prices. But the question stands, “Are the commodity prices high enough to off-set the increased input costs for farmers?”. As for livestock farmers, the value of live cattle, and hogs has increased slightly. Livestock farmers have a viable alternative in marketing their animals for a higher price by cutting out the middleman and selling their beef and pork directly to consumers. There are some regulations and greater risks that are associated with the direct sale of meat but to many, the benefits out-weigh the regulatory headaches.

The third way to increase profits on the farm is by cutting input costs. There are numerous ways to cut costs on the farms without cutting too many corners. The goal is to spend less without compromising your crop yields or livestock performance or welfare. For crop farmers, many have decided to scale back on their corn acres and plant more soybeans. The reasoning behind this is that corn is a nutrient hog and requires more fertilizer than soybeans. With current input costs, a crop of soy is going to be cheaper to produce compared to corn. For the farmers who planted corn this year, many cut down their fertilizer bill by utilizing our abundant supply of poultry litter as a nutrient source. Using poultry litter instead of a blended fertilizer will save a farmer at least 80 to 90 dollars per acre on their fertilizer bill.

For livestock farmers, there is no doubt buying and feeding hay will be a large expense this year. With diesel fuel running around 5 dollars per gallon, every time a livestock farmer fires up a tractor, they are losing money. Farmers should work hard to graze their livestock for as long as possible by extending their season. This can be achieved through stockpiling forages, overseeding winter annuals and practicing rotational grazing. These management practices require some change to a typical grazing plan but require minimal inputs to be successful. No

matter how it’s looked at, grazing livestock is cheaper than raising forage, baling it up and hauling it to your animals. Utilizing winter annuals to extend the grazing season will take some up -front investment, such as seed and diesel fuel. Establishing winter annuals may cost 80 dollars per acre but this investment is good insurance for an anticipated hay shortage this year. With high fertilizer costs, hay producers may go light on their fertility plans which will lower hay yields. Also, if there is land that is typically cut for hay, some farmers may utilize it to graze their own livestock instead of baling it.

Thinking long-term is key to being successful in the farming business and just like consumers, farmers must crunch numbers and budget to reduce input costs on the farm. A reduction in inputs may add to the farm’s profitability which increases the likelihood of surviving another year.

If you have any questions about crop or livestock farming please contact Anthony Growe, Richmond County Extension agent, at (910) 997-8255.