ROCKINGHAM — Ben Moss edged out Jamie Boles in the Republican primary for the redrawn N.C. House of Representatives District 52 seat.

Moss, a 3-term Richmond County Commissioner, received 3,680 votes to his opponents 3,217, earning 53.36% of the vote.

In a questionnaire sent out to all of the candidates by the Daily Journal, Moss said he would focus on protecting parent’s rights in the K-12 eduction system and to stop ‘Big Government’ from overreaching into the lives of individuals and their families.

“I’m a Christian conservative that will always hold firm on my values and I was led into the political arena by my innate drive to make our community a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” Moss said in the questionnaire.

In Richmond County, Moss received over 85% of the vote en route to his overall victory.

At a Republican Board of Commissioners meet and greet in March, Moss said he was proud that this year features the highest number of Republicans for that particular office.

“That’s something Raleigh is lacking,” Moss said about the morals and values that are present in Richmond County. “People won’t tell you that, but it’s the truth.”

Both Boles and Moss appeared at the Richmond County Republican Party’s annual convention in March. They both discussed their mutual friendship and disappointment that they are running against each other in the redrawn district.

“People say that Moore and Richmond County don’t have a lot in common, but they do,” Boles said at the meeting. “We all believe in liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You need less government in your lives.”

Moss said that himself and Boles have a lot in common.

“The great thing about this is, whoever wins between us in the primary, is going to represent you in the fall,” Moss said. “Rest assured, you’re going to have a Republican represent you in the General Assembly.”