ROCKINGHAM — The early and absentee votes are in for the May 17 election. All results are unofficial at this time.
NC House of Representatives (Richmond County votes):
Ben Moss: 2,266 votes (85.3% of the vote)
Jamie Boles: 391 votes (14.7%)
Richmond County Board of Commissioners:
Republican Candidates —
Thomas Davenport: 623 votes (7.6% of the Republican vote).
Justin Dawkins: 1,316 votes (16.1%)
Karen Everett: 971 votes (11.9%)
Jason Gainey: 1,436 votes (17.6%)
Danny Pearson: 1,064 votes (13.0%)
Robin Roberts: 1,348 votes (16.5%)
Rick Watkins: 1,404 votes (17.2%)
Democratic Candidates —
Kevin Clark: 817 votes (8.3% of the Democratic vote).
Abbie Covington: 2,035 votes (20.7%)
Tyrannia Ellerbe: 581 votes (5.9%)
Michael Legrand: 1,682 votes (17.1%)
Linda Ross: 1,437 votes (14.6%)
Tavares Bostic 1,926 votes (19.6%)
Don Bryant: 1,337 votes (13.6%)
Richmond County Board of Education (non-partisan race):
Daryl Mason : 2,750 votes (14.4% of the vote).
Jeremy McKenzie: 1,829 votes (9.6%)
Bobbie Sue Ormsby: 2,963 votes (15.5%)
Eddie Rainwater: 867 votes (4.5%)
Joe Richardson: 2,434 votes (12.8%)
Cory Satterfield: 2,899 votes (15.2%)
Bess York Shuler: 2,606 votes (13.7%)
Scotty Baldwin: 2,669 votes (14.0%)
Writein: 45 votes (0.2%)
Sheriff:
Mark Gulledge: 2,846 votes (77.9% of the vote).
Nigel Bristow: 808 votes (22.1% of the vote).
