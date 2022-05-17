ROCKINGHAM — The early and absentee votes are in for the May 17 election. All results are unofficial at this time.

NC House of Representatives (Richmond County votes):

Ben Moss: 2,266 votes (85.3% of the vote)

Jamie Boles: 391 votes (14.7%)

Richmond County Board of Commissioners:

Republican Candidates —

Thomas Davenport: 623 votes (7.6% of the Republican vote).

Justin Dawkins: 1,316 votes (16.1%)

Karen Everett: 971 votes (11.9%)

Jason Gainey: 1,436 votes (17.6%)

Danny Pearson: 1,064 votes (13.0%)

Robin Roberts: 1,348 votes (16.5%)

Rick Watkins: 1,404 votes (17.2%)

Democratic Candidates —

Kevin Clark: 817 votes (8.3% of the Democratic vote).

Abbie Covington: 2,035 votes (20.7%)

Tyrannia Ellerbe: 581 votes (5.9%)

Michael Legrand: 1,682 votes (17.1%)

Linda Ross: 1,437 votes (14.6%)

Tavares Bostic 1,926 votes (19.6%)

Don Bryant: 1,337 votes (13.6%)

Richmond County Board of Education (non-partisan race):

Daryl Mason : 2,750 votes (14.4% of the vote).

Jeremy McKenzie: 1,829 votes (9.6%)

Bobbie Sue Ormsby: 2,963 votes (15.5%)

Eddie Rainwater: 867 votes (4.5%)

Joe Richardson: 2,434 votes (12.8%)

Cory Satterfield: 2,899 votes (15.2%)

Bess York Shuler: 2,606 votes (13.7%)

Scotty Baldwin: 2,669 votes (14.0%)

Writein: 45 votes (0.2%)

Sheriff:

Mark Gulledge: 2,846 votes (77.9% of the vote).

Nigel Bristow: 808 votes (22.1% of the vote).

