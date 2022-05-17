ELLERBE — Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbe is offering a $1,000 pay increase from their previous summer camp staff rate for the upcoming summer.

“On top of just doing a job that’s meaningful, we want to make sure that they’re getting paid well to do it,” said summer camp director Heather Henry.

Director Keith Russell said that it’s a tough market to hire anybody, but that they want to ensure that they have the best possible summer stuff to children the best experience possible.

All of Millstone’s traditional 4-H camps are waiting list only at the moment. In a typical year, they fill out the waiting list in April or May. This year, it happened in February.

“Folks are ready to get back out and do things,” Russell said. “They want to reach out to nature and disconnect with technology — at least their parents want them to have that experience.”

In a typical year, Millstone has about 30 counselors on staff. Russell said they’re about halfway to that goal at the moment, and are currently hiring staff all the way from Louisiana and Florida.

Millstone’s summer season runs from May 31st to August 6th. The position is overnight Sunday to Friday. The camp is also offering a referral bonus to staff. Certifications such as lifeguarding and high ropes are paid for by the camp.

Henry said that the camp is able to provide internship and promotion opportunities for college-aged staff who may need to fill a course requirement during the summer.

Some exciting activities at camp this summer for new and returning campers alike include the water trampoline, which first arrived last summer. Additionally, Millstone has a new archery and riflery range on camp grounds.

Last week, Millstone celebrated the dedication and ribbon cutting of their new dining hall and nature trail. Plans to renovate the dining hall have been ongoing since 2016. Carolina Farm Credit was the main source of funding for the project, contributing $250,000.

“It’s going to provide a comfortable, relaxing space allowing campers as well as folks through the year to renew their body and prepare for the new adventures that unfold every day,” Russell said at the dedication.

There are still some available registration spots for Millstone’s specialty camps. More information on their camps can be found at https://www.millstone4hcamp.com/.

