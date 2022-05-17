May 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:59 p.m., police responded to a residence on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect shooting into a victim’s home. Six shell casings were located at the scene. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:32 p.m., police responded to the Hardee’s on US 1 HWY following a report of an individual harassing a victim. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:13 p.m., police responded to a residence on Gore Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s black mountain bicycle, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

May 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:22 a.m., police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect removing various tools, totaling around $800, off of a truck. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:27 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Caroline Street following a report of a suspect stealing a bananas box of China, valued at $500, antique clothing, valued at $1,500, antique ivory billiard balls, valued at $300, an antique globe, valued at $50, a corner display rack, valued at $50, old books, valued at $100, a Flo Blue China, valued at $100, transferware, valued at $75, and a Victorian wooded toilet, valued at $40. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:11 p.m., police responded to East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a license plate, valued at $35. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:41 p.m., police responded to Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect spray painting objects in the area and damaging two concrete statue lions, valued at $500, a handicap placard sign, valued at $125, and an asphalt parking lot, valued at $75. The case is inactive.

May 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:14 a.m., police responded to East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a JBL Charge 4 speaker, valued at $129.99. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:15 p.m., police responded to South Caroline Street following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:11 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing various items, including boxes of Pergo flooring, shingles and copper wire, totaling over $4,000. The case is active.

May 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:51 a.m., police responded to a motel on West Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a Sterling silver chain, valued at $25, and U.S. currency, valued at $229. The case is active.

May 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:31 p.m., police responded to a church on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect removing a commercial AC unit, valued at $7,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:54 p.m., police responded to Leak Street following a report of a suspect shooting at a victim. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:57 p.m., police responded to a residence on Steele Street following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s window and screen, valued at $500. The case is inactive.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.