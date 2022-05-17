ROCKINGHAM — The victim of a shooting in the Little Philadelphia Community has been identified by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyree Lamar Hairston, 28, of Rockingham, died from a suspected gunshot wound on Monday. The shooting took place at 11:15 a.m. on Patterson Road, near the intersection of U.S. 1 North.

Sheriff’s Office investigators, along with agents with the N.C. SBI and Rockingham Police Department are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

As a precaution, Richmond Senior High School and Washington Street Elementary School were placed under a shelter-in-place following the shooting. There was no immediate threat at either school.

A shelter-in-place means that students must stay inside the building while the school day continues on.