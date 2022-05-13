May 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a kayak, valued at $250, being sold without the owner’s permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:22 p.m., deputies responded to HWY 1 South following a report of a suspect operating a vehicle while being intoxicated. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged John Brian Batcheller.

HAMLET — At 2:03 p.m., deputies responded to Ponderosa Drive following a report of a victim’s social media being hacked. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Morrow Street following a report of a suspect stealing a tan labrador retriever , valued at $100, from a yard. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 8:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 381 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a Hitachi chop saw, valued at $400, a Bostitch nail gun, valued at $200, and a 15 x 15 tent, valued at $150, from a carport and vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:17 p.m., deputies responded to a construction site on Lassiter Road following a report of a suspect stealing two green agricultural gates, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:48 p.m., deputies responded to a farm facility on Fairfield Drive following a report of a suspect firing an airgun and a firearm in an unsafe manner causing $1oo in damage to a chicken coop. The case is inactive.

HAMLET — At 11:22 a.m., deputies responded to Cortek on S EV Hogan Drive following a report of a suspect cashing fake checks. The case is active.

May 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:35 a.m., deputies responded to Blewett Falls Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Motorola fire radio, valued at $400, a Galaxy cell phone, valued at $100, a wood box with assorted coins, valued at $50, a black book bag, valued at $50, and $100 in cash. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:03 a.m., deputies responded to Liberty Store on Airport Road following a report of a suspect providing false information to law enforcement. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Laura Gail Cox.

MARSTON — At 3:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ridge Road following a report of a suspect stealing two catalytic converters, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 9:41 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Malloy Drive following a report of a suspect entering a residence and stealing a 54” smart television, valued at $400, a push lawn mower, valued at $150, and a PlayStation 4, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Green Lake Road following a report of a suspect taking a car without permission and totaling it. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:02 p.m., deputies responded to Munns Farm Road following a report of an airsoft pistol being found along the road. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Edwards Circle following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s Taurus handgun, valued at $300, and a chainsaw, valued at $250. The case is active.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.